Man arrested on gun, drug charges

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker reported the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges late Wednesday night.

In a news release, VanBrooker stated Travis Emmer, 28 of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested.

VanBrooker stated a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Emmer's vehicle at 11:30 p.m. just north of Macomb on Highway 67. He stated after making contact with the driver, the deputy requested a canine.

VanBrooker stated a Macomb Police canine "hit" on the vehicle.

According to VanBrooker, a search led to the seizure of 2 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales with methamphetamine residue and a 20-gauge sawed of shotgun.

Emmer was booked in the McDonough County Jail and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended, according to the release.