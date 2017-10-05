Man arrested on gun, drug charges

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker reported the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges late Wednesday night.More >>
The Curtis Lovelace case will be back in the national spotlight Friday night.More >>
Macomb police said two people were in custody Wednesday afternoon for the burglary of the US Cellular store at 726 E. Jackson St. back in July.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot after police officers stopped his vehicle in Burlington.More >>
An Illinois man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent shots fired report in Macomb, according to police.More >>
A Camp Point, Illinois, man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges was sentenced Monday in Adams County Circuit Court.More >>
Police reported Monday that another person was arrested in connection with a McDonald's robbery last week.More >>
The Macomb Police Department is asking for help finding the person they say fired four shots into the air after a fight early Sunday morning.More >>
The Pittsfield Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with car burglaries.More >>
Quincy police have arrested the person they say robbed the McDonald's at 13th and Broadway Monday afternoon.More >>
