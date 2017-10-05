Man arrested on gun, drug charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man arrested on gun, drug charges

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Travis Emmer. Travis Emmer.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker reported the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges late Wednesday night.

In a news release, VanBrooker stated Travis Emmer, 28 of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested.

VanBrooker stated a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Emmer's vehicle at 11:30 p.m. just north of Macomb on Highway 67. He stated after making contact with the driver, the deputy requested a canine.

VanBrooker stated a Macomb Police canine "hit" on the vehicle.

According to VanBrooker, a search led to the seizure of 2 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales with methamphetamine residue and a 20-gauge sawed of shotgun. 

Emmer was booked in the McDonough County Jail and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended, according to the release. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.