Man arrested for stealing car in Macomb

A Chicago man was arrested Wednesday in Macomb after stealing a car and running from officers, police stated in a news release.

The release stated the Macomb Police Department received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from Spoon River College at approximately 1:55 p.m. It stated the vehicle was last seen being driven eastbound on West Jefferson.

The release stated officers immediately deployed throughout Macomb in an attempt to locate the vehicle. It stated within minutes, the vehicle was seen going west on West Adams.

An officer then stopped the vehicle at the intersection of North Charles and West Wheeler streets, according to the release. It stated the vehicle matched the description of the stolen vehicle and upon running the license plate information, it was confirmed it was the stolen vehicle.

The release stated as the officer was waiting for other officers to arrive, the driver, later identified as Justin Crawford, 20, pulled away. It stated Crawford failed to stop at the intersections of North Charles and West Pierce and North Charles and West Murray.

The release also stated Crawford turned westbound on West Orchard and then northbound on Stadium Drive, which is a dead end. It stated Crawford abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

Officers initially setup a perimeter around the wooded area adjacent to that street, according to the release. It stated Crawford was located in the 900 block of North Charles and was identified by the original stopping officer as the driver of the vehicle.

Police stated Crawford was arrested and charged with the following:

2 counts of disobeying a stop sign

Reckless Driving

No valid ID

Aggravated fleeing and eluding

Unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Motor vehicle theft

Assisting the Macomb Police Department were the WIU Office of Public Safety, the McDonough County Sheriffs Office and the Illinois State Police.