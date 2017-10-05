Former boarding school owner released on bond

Sign outside of the school.

Authorities outside of the school in early 2016.

Trane speaking to the media in 2016 following the raid on his school.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said former Midwest Academy owner Ben Trane was released on bond Thursday afternoon.

Weber said Trane posted a $50,000 bond and was released at 12:24 p.m. Records show Trane is scheduled for trial beginning Dec. 12.

Midwest Academy was raided by authorities, including the FBI, last year because of sexual abuse allegations. Students were removed and the school was shut down just days later.

Trane is accused of mental and sexual abuse against students at his former school. He was arrested last month after turning himself in and was charged with sexual abuse in the third degree, sexual exploitation by a counselor and child endangerment.

Court records show an order was filed Wednesday, lowering Trane's bond from $500,000 to $50,000.

