Quincy alderman pleads not guilty in DUI case

Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Thursday morning, according to court records.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported Havermale's arrest in April following a crash at 4th and Hampshire in Quincy. Authorities said he was not injured in the crash, but the driver of the other vehicle involved had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Havermale, who represents Ward 3, faces a driving under the influence charge. The charge is a class A misdemeanor.

Court records show Havermale was scheduled for trial on Dec. 4.