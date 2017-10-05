Quincy alderman pleads not guilty in DUI case - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy alderman pleads not guilty in DUI case

Posted:
Havermale mugshot. Havermale mugshot.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Thursday morning, according to court records.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported Havermale's arrest in April following a crash at 4th and Hampshire in Quincy. Authorities said he was not injured in the crash, but the driver of the other vehicle involved had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. 

Havermale, who represents Ward 3, faces a driving under the influence charge. The charge is a class A misdemeanor.

Court records show Havermale was scheduled for trial on Dec. 4.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.