Local bank collecting socks for kids

The bank said socks are the most needed article of clothing.

State Street Bank is asking for sock donations for the Early Childhood Center through the month of October.

You can drop off socks to any State Street Bank location until the end of October.

A local bank is collecting socks for kids this month in what officials are calling Sock-tober.

State Street Bank is asking for donations of new socks they will give to the Early Childhood Center. Officials said while socks are the most-needed article of clothing, they're the least donated.

The bank said all sizes, colors and textures are welcome.

"One of our employees came up with this idea," State Street Bank President Mike Mahair said. "It's a little unique. We kind of like the name Sock-tober. Thought it was different, so we decided to go with it and hopefully we'll see a lot of donations, lot of socks coming into our branches. "

You can drop off your socks at any of the State Street Bank locations until Oct. 31.