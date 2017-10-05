Tri-State city wants to crack down on speeders

Highway 19 to Fifth St. in New London has already been annexed

The intersection where drivers and city officials worry about the most

A Tri-State town is tired of drivers ignoring the speed limit on a major highway that runs on the edge of town. Now the city is asking for MoDOT's help to crack down on speeding.

Megan Powell has lived next to Highway 61 in New London for five years. She said everyday she turns off the highway to head home, drivers zip past her.

"I know people just fly right on past me," Powell said. I'll be going the speed limit and then they'll be going, I would say, at least every bit of 70."

But city police officers can't do anything about it. That section of the highway is not in city limits, and all officers can do is watch as drivers speed past. But now, City Clerk Millie Powell said the city wants to put the highway inside city limits.

"It's just for city limits continuity to kind of slow down traffic that's coming in and out of the city between Route A and Highway 61," Millie said.

The city annexed the southern part of the highway from Fifth Street to Highway 19 when Love's came into town, but the northern section is their main concern with speeders.

"There's been some accidents where people have been killed," Millie added.

Residents said the intersection at Route A, is the one their most concerned about when driving through.

"It's probably going to get worse with the new Casey's going in," driver Chris Straube said. "Until the state gets a new interchange, I think it's a good idea that New London patrols it."

Residents hope more patrols will make getting on and off the highway safer.

"You really shouldn't be flying through there because there are plenty of roads to turn off of and plenty of traffic either turning off of or coming onto the highway from those side roads so it's dangerous," Powell said.

"If we can save one person's life, it's well worth it," Straube added.

City officials said the petition will be filed with MoDOT in December and the annex could take in effect as soon as spring if everything is approved by MoDOT.



