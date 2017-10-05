Teachers learn skills to pass along in the classroom

While your children were home from school on Thursday, Tri-States teachers hit the classroom to do learning of their own.

Hundreds of Tri-State teachers were at Quincy High School Thursday for the Quincy Conference. Several break out sessions hit on teaching strategies and time management. But today's main focus was on leadership and translating good leadership skills in the classroom, so students can learn by example.

"Everything from new technologies, to leadership models that they put into play in their own experience first before they bring it into the classroom, yet when they bring it into the classroom, they are empowering their students to use and advance on the resources their learning in conferences like this," keynote speaker Jonathan Catherman said.

The conference will continue on Friday.

