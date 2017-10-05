New coding toys at Quincy Public Library

Children can draw colored lines to code and control the OZBOT for ages 6 and up.

Apps and challenges are available with the Dot and Dash robots.

The Dot and Dash robots are for children ages 8 and up.

QPL has toys that allow children to learn how to code, like the Code-A-Piller.

The Quincy Public Library is giving kids a head start on learning coding skills at a young age.

Coding toys are now available to be checked out at the library. They are geared for ages 3-12, kids can choose from the Code-A-Piller, OZOBOT, and the Dot and Dash robots.

"They can start with the very simplest one, which is the Code-A-Piller and then work their way up to the Dot and Dash," said said Ruth Cuthbertson from the Quincy Public Library. "Which actually comes with apps and challenges and you can keep track of your progress and figure out what skills you've learned and that sort of thing. So it's sequential and they can work their way through all of them."

The library said they want the children to have fun while learning the skill.

"It's a good challenge," said Cuthbertson. "It's a puzzle for them to solve. It's another way to learn these computer skills, which is a little more fun for them than just sitting at a computer learning how to write a code for a program."

The toys are only available while children are at the library and can be checked out for an hour.