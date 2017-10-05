Sunset Home gives donation to Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sunset Home gives donation to Honor Flight

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tri-State residents continue to honor veterans by raising money for the Great River Honor Flight.

 Sunset Home in Quincy presented a check of just over $780  to Honor Flight on Thursday. Dixie Croxton with Sunset Home says giving to honor flight is a great way for them to honor veterans who have not been honored.

She says the donations came from a bake sale and car show along with offerings from the church service at Sunset Apartments. 
 

