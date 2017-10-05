VIDEO: Dateline NBC to feature Lovelace case

The Curtis Lovelace case will be back in the national spotlight Friday night.

Dateline NBC will devote two hours of primetime television to the case starting at 8 p.m. The episode, called "Mystery on the Mississippi", follows the Lovelace case from his first wife's death, to his arrest on a murder charge and through his two trials.

Lovelace's first wife, Cory, was found dead at the family's Quincy home on the morning of Feb. 14, 2006. The cause of death was ruled "undetermined", but police said the case was reopened in December of 2013.

Curtis, a former prosecutor, was arrested and charged with Cory's murder the following August. His first trial, in 2016, ended with a hung jury, but he was acquitted by a Sangamon County jury earlier this year.

Since his acquittal, Lovelace filed a lawsuit against the City of Quincy, Adams County and several individuals. That case is scheduled to go to trial in late 2019.

