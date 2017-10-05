Local volunteer recognized for dedication - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local volunteer recognized for dedication

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A local volunteer is recognized for the impact he's had on kids.

John Linderman was awarded the Empowering Young Minds Award for his dedication to Junior Achievement  Thursday morning during a Junior Achievement board meeting in Hannibal. 

Officials say Linderman has helped over 500 students-- giving them the knowledge and skills they need to become successful adults.

In addition to classroom volunteering, Linderman recruits volunteers from General Mills each year, speaks at multiple career fairs, and serves on the local Junior Achievement Advisory Board. 

