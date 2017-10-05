On the Sidelines: WIU heads north following humbling defeat

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- There was little time to sulk following a conference opening snafu and even less time to worry about one loss.



Still, trying to battle back from a 32-point third quarter deficit is not a weekly recipe for success.



"I think everyone on the team has battled adversity either at some point in their life, or some point in their college career," wide receiver Jaelon Acklin said.



"I believe in all the guys, and I believe that this week we're going to prepare even better, and I think the loss humbled us a little bit."



According to linebacker Brett Taylor, "We started off (conference play) 0-1. We lost last week but pushing forward. Pedal on the gas and just keep moving forward. We'll be ready to go this weekend."



Western hasn't pushed the panic button. More like the reset button.



The Leathernecks visit Northern Iowa this weekend with a shot at consecutive road wins in the UNI Dome for the first time in 15 years.



Any Valley win, especially on the road, is huge," Acklin stated.



"I know it's their homecoming so they're going to have a packed house and I'm anxious to see how we respond."



Simply put the Leatherneck offense has to run the ball better than last Saturday. They had 23 rushing attempts for only 33 yards.



Head coach Charlie Fisher expects the Panthers to try and make his offense one-dimensional.



"There's no question they're going to load the box," Fisher said.



"They're going to make us throw the ball to win. All good teams do that but traditionally they've been a good run defense and that's where it all starts."



From a defensive perspective Western will square off against a team last in the Valley in rushing but second-best in passing.



"We've got a confident team (and) a team that believes it can win," Fisher said. "But you've got to go out in the Valley and prove it, and get a (win), so you can generate some momentum and keep going forward week-to-week."



Taylor says the Leathernecks won't let one loss define their season.



"I think we can be the best team in the country if everything is going right," he said.



"We just got to start playing better, eliminate mistakes that we made, help out with communication, and if we all get on the same page and we're all playing 100 percent, I don't think there's a team that can beat us."