Families received help filing FAFSA

Paying for college can be a big concern for some families and some local families got help seeking financial aid.

John Wood Community College held a FAFSA Filing night at Unity High School Thursday. Families asked questions and received help filling out the form. Officials said there's a stigma around the FAFSA being hard to fill out, but officials said that's not the case.

"You have to let the FAFSA help you. If you read all the questions thoroughly, there's also a section on the right side that gives you helpful hints of what they're looking for in the answers," Financial Aid Coordinator Julie Harper said. "The biggest thing now is the data retrieval tool with the tax information."

Officials said be sure to complete the Federal Student Aid ID to sign the FAFSA. That is on the FAFSA website. Here is a list of upcoming filing nights.