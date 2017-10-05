Families received help filing FAFSA - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Families received help filing FAFSA

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Parents file FAFSA on their computers. Parents file FAFSA on their computers.
MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Paying for college can be a big concern for some families and some local families got help seeking financial aid.

John Wood Community College held a FAFSA Filing night at Unity High School Thursday. Families asked questions and received help filling out the form. Officials said there's a stigma around the FAFSA being hard to fill out, but officials said that's not the case.

"You have to let the FAFSA help you. If you read all the questions thoroughly, there's also a section on the right side that gives you helpful hints of what they're looking for in the answers," Financial Aid Coordinator Julie Harper said. "The biggest thing now is the data retrieval tool with the tax information."

Officials said be sure to complete the Federal Student Aid ID to sign the FAFSA. That is on the FAFSA website. Here is a list of upcoming filing nights.

  • Wednesday, October 11 Quincy Senior High School 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 11 Southeastern High School 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Monday, October 16 Liberty High School 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 19 Central Camp Point High School 5:30 p.m - 8 p.m.
  • Monday, October 23 Pleasant Hill High School 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 24 Quincy Notre Dame 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 25 Mt. Sterling Education Center 6 p.m. - 8p.m.
  • Thursday October 26 Western High School 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.