Police, community dialogue workshop in the works

Quincy Police and community advocates hope an upcoming workshop can improve relationships between officers and the community.

It's called 'A Dialogue to Change' where police and community members will look for mutual understanding through conversation and activities. Human Rights Commission members discussed the workshop at their meeting Thursday saying the community needs to be a part of this workshop. Members say this gives police a chance to hear directly from the public and help curb some of the distrust some people in the community may have.

"The more conversations you have on a yearly bases, the better for the city," Chairman Cecil Weathers said. "It's also better for the community because everybody can relate back and forth. It also stems any built up hostility on either side."

Members are planning the workshop for December, but an official date and time has not been set.

They're also in the early planning stages of a community discussion for the new year.