Arrest made in Ralls County bomb threat

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Two people have been arrested following a bomb threat at Mark Twain High School.

According to the Ralls County Sherrif's Office an 18-year-old male from Quincy and a 15-year-old male from New London were arrested and charged with making a false bomb report.

On October 2,  all schools in the Ralls County R-II School District were evacuated following the bomb threat, but nothing was found.

"The safety of our children is paramount," Sheriff Gerry Dinwiddie said., "and  so we take these threats seriously."

