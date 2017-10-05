Thursday's Area Scores - October 5

**High School Softball**



(Class 3 District 8 Semifinals)

Fulton: 1

Hannibal: 3

Lauren Haye: RBI single

-- Hannibal vs. Mexico (Saturday, 1 p.m.)



(Class 2 District 7 Semifinals)

Clark County: 2

Palmyra: 3

Alana Comstock: strikes out side in 7th



Monroe City: 0

Highland: 1

Lauren Merrill: CG

Addy Johnson: RBI

-- Palmyra vs. Highland (Saturday, 1 p.m.)



(Class 2 District 16 Semifinals)

South Shelby: 11

Marceline: 15



(Class 1 District 11 Semifinals)

Scotland County: 3

Knox County: 2



Schuyler County: 0

Canton: 11

Olivia Jarvis: CG 1-hitter, 8 K's

Laken Hugenberg: 3-3, 3 runs

-- Scotland County vs. Canton (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)



(Class 1 District 8 Semifinals)

Paris: 4

Harrisburg: 14



(Class 1 District 7 Semifinals)

New Haven: 1

Clopton: 11



Silex: 3

Van-Far: 4

-- Clopton vs. Van-Far (Friday, 5 p.m.)



(Class 1 District 10 Semifinals)

Marion County: 1

LaPlata: 14





**High School Football**



Kansas School for the Deaf: 54

North Shelby: 66

-- Game called at halftime

Dayton Mettes: 170 yards rushing, 2 TD's

Ethan Geisendorfer: 137 yards rushing, 3 TD's

Mason Uhlmeyer: 107 yards rushing, TD

Raiders: (3-5)





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Mexico: 1

Hannibal: 11

Lucas Brown: Hat trick, assist

Pirates: (17-4, 10-0) - set single season record for goals scored





**High School Volleyball**



7) Holy Trinity: 3

5) New London: 1

28-26, 18-25, 27-25, 25-14

Emily Box: 31 kills

Maya Rashid: 59 assists

Lady Crusaders: (25-5)



Van Buren: 3

Central Lee: 1

25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-21



Hannibal: 2

Fulton: 0

25-14, 25-14

Maddie Janes: 7 kills, 9 digs

Kaylee Falconer: 9 assists

Lady Pirates: (12-7, 7-0)



Payson: 2

West Hancock: 0

25-16, 25-9

Melina Tedrow: 21 pts, 7 aces

Lady Indians: (24-1)



Unity: 2

Central: 0

25-14, 25-22

Kaylee Nichols: 18 assists

Alyssa Steinkamp: 12 pts, 7 digs



Monmouth-Roseville: 2

Southeastern: 1

25-16, 23-25, 25-17

Lauren Glick: 14 kills, 14 digs



Pittsfield: 0

Liberty: 2

25-21, 25-10

Megan Liggett: 12 pts, 6 aces, 6 digs

Kameron Smithers: 6 kills, 5 digs



Brown County: 2

Rushville-Industry: 0

26-24, 25-22

Mariah Markert: 16 kills, 17 digs

Alexis Doyle: 18 digs