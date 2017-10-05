Thursday's Area Scores - October 5

**High School Softball**
(Class 3 District 8 Semifinals)
Fulton: 1
Hannibal: 3
Lauren Haye: RBI single
-- Hannibal vs. Mexico (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
(Class 2 District 7 Semifinals)
Clark County: 2
Palmyra: 3
Alana Comstock: strikes out side in 7th
Monroe City: 0
Highland: 1
Lauren Merrill: CG
Addy Johnson: RBI
-- Palmyra vs. Highland (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
(Class 2 District 16 Semifinals)
South Shelby: 11
Marceline: 15
(Class 1 District 11 Semifinals)
Scotland County: 3
Knox County: 2
Schuyler County: 0
Canton: 11
Olivia Jarvis: CG 1-hitter, 8 K's
Laken Hugenberg: 3-3, 3 runs
-- Scotland County vs. Canton (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)
(Class 1 District 8 Semifinals)
Paris: 4
Harrisburg: 14
(Class 1 District 7 Semifinals)
New Haven: 1
Clopton: 11
Silex: 3
Van-Far: 4
-- Clopton vs. Van-Far (Friday, 5 p.m.)
(Class 1 District 10 Semifinals)
Marion County: 1
LaPlata: 14
**High School Football**
Kansas School for the Deaf: 54
North Shelby: 66
-- Game called at halftime
Dayton Mettes: 170 yards rushing, 2 TD's
Ethan Geisendorfer: 137 yards rushing, 3 TD's
Mason Uhlmeyer: 107 yards rushing, TD
Raiders: (3-5)
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Mexico: 1
Hannibal: 11
Lucas Brown: Hat trick, assist
Pirates: (17-4, 10-0) - set single season record for goals scored
**High School Volleyball**
7) Holy Trinity: 3
5) New London: 1
28-26, 18-25, 27-25, 25-14
Emily Box: 31 kills
Maya Rashid: 59 assists
Lady Crusaders: (25-5)
Van Buren: 3
Central Lee: 1
25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-21
Hannibal: 2
Fulton: 0
25-14, 25-14
Maddie Janes: 7 kills, 9 digs
Kaylee Falconer: 9 assists
Lady Pirates: (12-7, 7-0)
Payson: 2
West Hancock: 0
25-16, 25-9
Melina Tedrow: 21 pts, 7 aces
Lady Indians: (24-1)
Unity: 2
Central: 0
25-14, 25-22
Kaylee Nichols: 18 assists
Alyssa Steinkamp: 12 pts, 7 digs
Monmouth-Roseville: 2
Southeastern: 1
25-16, 23-25, 25-17
Lauren Glick: 14 kills, 14 digs
Pittsfield: 0
Liberty: 2
25-21, 25-10
Megan Liggett: 12 pts, 6 aces, 6 digs
Kameron Smithers: 6 kills, 5 digs
Brown County: 2
Rushville-Industry: 0
26-24, 25-22
Mariah Markert: 16 kills, 17 digs
Alexis Doyle: 18 digs
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.