Affordable Care Act sign up window smaller this year

If you were planning on signing up for healthcare by way of the Affordable Care Act, you have even less time to do so this year.

Officials with Families and Communities Together or F.A.C.T said on Thursday that the open enrollment period this year is shorter than in years past.

Their office in Hannibal can help you go through the sign up process free of charge, but Executive Director Tom Dugger said with the shorter time frame, the office expects more people to be in need of help.

"As time has progressed, this is the shortest period that we've had for open enrollment." Dugger said. "So it's very important that people call our office to make an appointment to come in and have that taken care of."

Enrollment goes from November 1st, through December 17th. If you are a Missouri resident, you can go to the F.A.C.T office for help.