Hannibal American Legion Post not showing NFL games

The American Legion Post 55 in Hannibal won't be showing NFL games because of the anthem protests.

Pro football is shown in many venues across the Tri-States, but you won't be seeing an NFL game at American Legion Post 55 in Hannibal anytime soon.

"The club room, which I'm responsible for has made the decision to no longer show NFL games, until such time that the NFL shows respect for the flag." Senior Trustee Dick Smith said.

That decision doesn't sit well with Hannibal resident and Army Veteran Phillip Smith. He said on Thursday that the protest that originated with Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has never been about disrespecting the flag.

"He was just trying to lift that up and bring attention to it." Phillip Smith said. "He had nothing in his mind about disrespecting the flag, and certainly not our armed forces in anyway."

However, Dick Smith said he doesn't think kneeling for the national anthem is the way to go.

"It is disrespectful." Dick Smith said. "You know there's a lot of people that fought for the honor of that flag to let them do what they do, and that should be recognized. And again that flag's never done anything to anybody."

Phillip Smith added that he wishes the post would show NFL games, and the peaceful protest shouldn't be a reason not to.

"It's unfortunate that they would do that for that reason." Phillip Smith said. "Again, I feel that the protest is one that is appropriate."

Dick Smith said that while he respects the players' right to protest, another venue is needed.

"I fully believe they should have that opportunity. That's part of the bill of rights." Dick Smith said. "That's part of what that bill stands for, and they should have that opportunity. But again, the flag didn't do that to them."

Dick Smith also added that the post won't be showing NFL games until the NFL takes a stance on the issue.