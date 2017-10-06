Local man injured in motorcycle crash

A La Belle, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Knox County, according to the crash report.

Missouri State High Patrol reported the crash happened about two miles south of Newark on Route E at 8 p.m.

The report stated Dillon Hoffman, 25, was driving a Yamaha R6 when he went off the roadway and was ejected.

MSHP stated Hoffman was taken to Quincy's Blessing Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

The report did not indicate any citations were issued.