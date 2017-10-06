Hannibal Riverview Park roads closing

The intersection and culvert that will be replaced at Hannibal's Riverview Park.

Hannibal's Riverview Park will close its roads this week for a 5 day project to replace the road and the culvert beneath it's 4-way intersection at the center of the park.

Officials say the project starts Monday and will run through Friday with the park set to reopen to vehicles on Saturday.

Mary Lynne Richards with the Parks department said the park will remain open to pedestrians who are willing to do a little extra walking.

"The park will still be open to pedestrian traffic so you can park at the entrance and walk in," said Richards "We know that people use this park a lot for walking so we really encourage people to still come here but you won't be able to drive through."

Richards said a lot of people use the park on a daily basis. She said if you do visit, it's important be safe and avoid the construction equipment that will be near the project.

Brian Chaplin with Hannibal's department of public works said the project needs to be done sooner rather than later.

"The pipe is too small that's underneath the road now and causing more problems," said Chaplin. "I think if we keep that the way it is now, for another year or two, we're going to see more eroding, less road. It will start narrowing up then undermining the road. Then we'll have poor subgrade and we'll have a bigger problem down the line."

Chaplin said as long as the weather cooperates the project will stay on schedule.

Visitors can still access the park during its normal hours from 6 a.m. til 10 p.m. but they'll have to park closer to the entrance.