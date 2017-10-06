Clark County school project delayed

Clark County voters approved a bond issue to build the Indian Pride Learning Center, but not enough to fund what contractors are asking for.

Lori Anderson is a Pre-K teacher at the Clark County Preschool. She said the small size of her classroom can create problems.

"The kids are just kind of with each other." Anderson said. "There's not a lot of extra area that they have to move around."

That will change when the new Indian Pride Learning Center is built, but Superintendent Ritchie Kracht said on Friday that it's not going to happen as soon as the district would like.



"We're pushing it back." Kracht said. "We're disappointed that that's the situation we're in, but long term for the district the right thing to do is to go back to the drawing boards and build a building that we can build within our budget."

The designs came in roughly $673,000 over budget, which pushed the estimated completion date from Summer of 2018 to Spring of 2019. Kracht said while the project is being delayed, the new classrooms will be the biggest in the district. He added that the goal is to have the new building last 50 to 100 years.

"The number one thing the board is adamant on is we're going to build a building that's going to last a long time." Kracht said. "We're not going to take shortcuts. We're not going to do anything that's going to affect the integrity of the building long term."

Teachers like Anderson said that while they would like to be in the new classrooms sooner, they appreciate the fiscal responsibility.

"I think they did the right thing with that, because they're not taking anything away from us." Anderson said. "They're just making it so we have more space in our classrooms, which is definitely what we need."

Kracht also said the district would possibly move into the new building in the Spring of 2019, but that depends on how much weather cooperates.

You can check out the building plans that went over budget below: