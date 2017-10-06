Quincy SkyWest flight details now available

You can now buy SkyWest flight tickets. Flights will begin Dec. 1.

You can now start booking jet flights out of Quincy Regional Airport.

Quincy's new airline, SkyWest, will fly under the United banner. SkyWest is set to start flying out of the Gem City in December, but you can already book flights online. SkyWest flights will hold up to 50 passengers and will fly to and from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Prices vary depending on market conditions, such as travel demand and holidays. Local travelers said they're ready for the change.

"Right now when you fly to St. Louis you some times have to take another connection to a different airport and this way a lot of direct flights leave out of Chicago," said traveler Olivia Busbey.

Flights will be leaving from Quincy at 8:08 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:23 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

Click here to find tickets to fly SkyWest in and out of Quincy.

