Kahoka demolishing more buildings than previously thought - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kahoka demolishing more buildings than previously thought

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The site of a previous demolition. The site of a previous demolition.
KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) -

The city of Kahoka has continued its efforts to eliminate eyesores from its neighborhoods.

Alderman Larry Young said on Friday that the city has already demolished between 60 and 70 buildings by way of a Missouri grant. 

Mayor Jerry Webber said the city will be able to demolish 7 additional buildings because of money saved from the project.

Kahoka resident Roseann Sturms said she's noticed the speedy results, and she's happy to see the progress.

"I think they're doing it real efficiently." Sturms said. "Like when they tore these down over here, they came in, did it, it was done, and when I drove by the next day it was flattened and everything was gone."

Alderman Young also added that if you live in Kahoka and are interested in having one of your buildings demolished, you can apply at City Hall.

Related stories:

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.