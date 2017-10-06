Kahoka demolishing more buildings than previously thought

The city of Kahoka has continued its efforts to eliminate eyesores from its neighborhoods.

Alderman Larry Young said on Friday that the city has already demolished between 60 and 70 buildings by way of a Missouri grant.

Mayor Jerry Webber said the city will be able to demolish 7 additional buildings because of money saved from the project.

Kahoka resident Roseann Sturms said she's noticed the speedy results, and she's happy to see the progress.

"I think they're doing it real efficiently." Sturms said. "Like when they tore these down over here, they came in, did it, it was done, and when I drove by the next day it was flattened and everything was gone."

Alderman Young also added that if you live in Kahoka and are interested in having one of your buildings demolished, you can apply at City Hall.

