New jail groundbreaking ceremony in Quincy

Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Adams County Jail was on Friday.

Officials broke ground Friday afternoon on the future Adams County Jail site in Quincy.

In addition to the jail, the new $32.5-million dollar facility will house the sheriff's office and Quincy Police Department. Officials said this is a much-needed upgrades and space.

Chief Rob Copley said the law enforcement will be back under one roof.

"We worked together a lot, the sheriff's department and the police department. It'll be good to be under one roof again," said Copley. "25 years ago plus we were and it worked out well. It'll be nice to be back under the same roof to be able to work together and plan together."

Sheriff Brian VonderHaar said they'll be able to offer more programs to help offenders get back on track.

"With this new facility were going to be able to, hopefully, offer some special programs for maybe the inmates that are with us that maybe just need a head start in life," said VonderHaar

Construction will begin in the next two to four weeks.