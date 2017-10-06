Big Read event at Quincy Public Library - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Big Read event at Quincy Public Library

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Fish, turtles, and crawdads - oh my. That was the name of the event at Quincy Public Library Friday.

The Nature Conservation Department brought in fish, turtles, and crawdads for children to see and learn about. The library said children were taught about the importance of being good a conservationist and protecting natural resources. Officials at the library said this also ties in to their Big Read event. 

"Our Big Read book has the characters," said Natascha Will the QPL Children Event Specialist. "They're out in the woods, so you're going to have the wildlife out there and we just thought it would be a fun thing to talk about and it's always good to talk about conservation."

Next Monday, the library will show the movie "Hotel Transylvania" at 1 p.m. to get into the Halloween spirit. 

