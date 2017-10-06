Social service agencies prepare for possible funding cuts

Local social service agencies could face cuts if congress gets their way. Friday, the House passed a $4.1-trillion budget that calls for cuts to social programs.

Northeast Community Action Corporation officials are concerned that they may have to make cuts to an already slim budget, but they're not panicking yet.

Public Relations Officer Brent Engel says the agency is used to this after seeing President Obama propose cutting core funding for community action, only to see that funding come back.

"Everybody out there pays into the federal government and we expect a bang for our buck," Engel said. "So programs that don't meet the cut should be eliminated or reduced."

NECAC officials believe funding for key programs should remain unscathed, but if cuts do remain, the agency will begin discussing what programs could be rolled back or cut to meet resident needs. Officials say they'll wait to see what changes the Senate makes before taking any action.

A summary of the budget can be found below.