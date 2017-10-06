Social service agencies prepare for possible funding cuts - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Social service agencies prepare for possible funding cuts

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Shot of NECAC's Marion County office. Shot of NECAC's Marion County office.
NECAC employee works on computer. NECAC employee works on computer.
Flyer details about the USDA home loan program. Flyer details about the USDA home loan program.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Local social service agencies could face cuts if congress gets their way. Friday, the House passed a $4.1-trillion budget that calls for cuts to social programs.

Northeast Community Action Corporation officials are concerned that they may have to make cuts to an already slim budget, but they're not panicking yet. 

Public Relations Officer Brent Engel says the agency is used to this after seeing President Obama propose cutting core funding for community action, only to see that funding come back.

"Everybody out there pays into the federal government and we expect a bang for our buck," Engel said. "So programs that don't meet the cut should be eliminated or reduced."

NECAC officials believe funding for key programs should remain unscathed, but if cuts do remain, the agency will begin discussing what programs could be rolled back or cut to meet resident needs. Officials say they'll wait to see what changes the Senate makes before taking any action.

A summary of the budget can be found below.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.