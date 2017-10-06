Rotary Oktoberfest returns to Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Rotary Oktoberfest returns to Quincy

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Pictures of the three Dick brothers who founded Dick Brothers Brewery hangs on a wall.
Lights line the underground tunnels found under the brewery.
Sign marks the entrance to the Quincy Brewery Tours.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Oktoberfest is known for it's beer and bratwurst. Saturday, it returns to Quincy.

The 5th Annual Rotary Oktoberfest kicks off at noon Saturday. Hundreds of people will be outside of Dick Brothers Brewery at 9th and York tasting craft beers, eating food and listening to music. 

There's also a trolley tour around Quincy to show where the brewery workers lived as well as where the  Knapheide family first settled. Organizers say residents are usually surprised to learn the history and find out just how big the brewery used to be.

"It was as large as Anheuser-Busch back in it's day," Co-Chairman Tracy Orne said. "So when they get to see the architecture underground, they're amazed by that. It also gives a sense of pride in Quincy and where we came from with how we worked hard and how neighborhoods came together."

Oktoberfest is free to attend. Food and drinks and tours can be purchased with tokens which can be bought with cash on site. All proceeds go to fund Rotary club service projects. You can visit the full list of events by going here.

