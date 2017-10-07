Friday Sports Extra - October 6

Central handed Brown County its first loss with a 28-8 win in Camp Point.

**High School Football**



(IHSA)

Quincy High: 32

Moline: 35

Jirehl Brock: 3 TD's

Logan Ross: TD pass to Adante Crider

Avery Wilson: 27-yard FG

Blue Devils: (4-3, 3-1), snaps 10-game WB6 win streak



QND: 55

Macomb: 0

Brady Gilliland: 2 TD receptions

Jacob Werries: INT for TD

Raiders: (4-3)

Bombers: (1-6)



South Beloit:

4) West Hancock:

(Saturday, 2 p.m. in Hamilton)



4) Brown County: 8

Central: 28

Chayse Houston: 112 yards rushing, 2 TD's

Noah Strohkirch: rushing TD, 13 tackles

Panthers: (5-2)

Hornets: (6-1)



Unity-Payson: 40

JX Routt: 22

Taylor Klusmeyer: 94 yards rushing, 4 TD's (10-18, 169 yards passing)

Mustangs: (3-4)



Beardstown: 10

Triopia: 0



Pleasant Hill: 52

West Central: 12



Bushnell-WP: 49

Peoria Heights: 6



Rushville-Industry: 38

South Fulton: 14

Ethan Downs: 36 carries, 200 yards, 3 TD's

Brian Lafferty's first win as head coach



Illini West: 48

Havana: 7



Williamsville: 48

Pittsfield: 6





(MSHSAA)

Marshall: 10

Hannibal: 48

JaQuez McGruder: 112 yards rushing, 3 TD's

Gabe Worthington: 109 yards rushing, 2 TD's (also passing TD)

Lawson Rickey: TD reception

Pirates: (5-3)



1) Monroe City: 38

Centralia: 21

Panthers: (8-0)



Brookfield: 2

8) Palmyra: 28

Peyton Plunkett: 21 carries, 203 yards, TD

Jarom Alexander: 2 TD's

Gabe Goodwin: 10.5 tackles, 3.5 for loss

Panthers: (7-1)



South Shelby: 0

Clark County: 19



Louisiana: 13

Macon: 60



Highland: 22

Knox County: 40

Hayden Miller: 104 yards rushing, TD, TD reception, and INT

Cory Moubry: 71 yards rushing, TD



Scotland County: 51

Harrisburg: 25



Van-Far: 14

Mark Twain: 35



7) North Callaway: 48

Bowling Green: 7



10) South Callaway: 63

Clopton-Elsberry: 6



(IHSAA)

Fairfield: 33

Fort Madison: 6



Keokuk: 14

Oskaloosa: 56



Central Lee: 28

Clarke: 0

Austin Gaylord: 2 rushing TD's

Jared Brisby: 15.5 tackles





**High School Softball**



(Class 1 District Championship)

Van-Far: 3

Clopton: 5





**College Soccer**



(WOMEN)

14) Quincy: 1

Southern Indiana: 0



(MEN)

Quincy: 1

Southern Indiana: 2