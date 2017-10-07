Friday Sports Extra - October 6

**High School Football**
(IHSA)
Quincy High: 32
Moline: 35
Jirehl Brock: 3 TD's
Logan Ross: TD pass to Adante Crider
Avery Wilson: 27-yard FG
Blue Devils: (4-3, 3-1), snaps 10-game WB6 win streak
QND: 55
Macomb: 0
Brady Gilliland: 2 TD receptions
Jacob Werries: INT for TD
Raiders: (4-3)
Bombers: (1-6)
South Beloit:
4) West Hancock:
(Saturday, 2 p.m. in Hamilton)
4) Brown County: 8
Central: 28
Chayse Houston: 112 yards rushing, 2 TD's
Noah Strohkirch: rushing TD, 13 tackles
Panthers: (5-2)
Hornets: (6-1)
Unity-Payson: 40
JX Routt: 22
Taylor Klusmeyer: 94 yards rushing, 4 TD's (10-18, 169 yards passing)
Mustangs: (3-4)
Beardstown: 10
Triopia: 0
Pleasant Hill: 52
West Central: 12
Bushnell-WP: 49
Peoria Heights: 6
Rushville-Industry: 38
South Fulton: 14
Ethan Downs: 36 carries, 200 yards, 3 TD's
Brian Lafferty's first win as head coach
Illini West: 48
Havana: 7
Williamsville: 48
Pittsfield: 6
(MSHSAA)
Marshall: 10
Hannibal: 48
JaQuez McGruder: 112 yards rushing, 3 TD's
Gabe Worthington: 109 yards rushing, 2 TD's (also passing TD)
Lawson Rickey: TD reception
Pirates: (5-3)
1) Monroe City: 38
Centralia: 21
Panthers: (8-0)
Brookfield: 2
8) Palmyra: 28
Peyton Plunkett: 21 carries, 203 yards, TD
Jarom Alexander: 2 TD's
Gabe Goodwin: 10.5 tackles, 3.5 for loss
Panthers: (7-1)
South Shelby: 0
Clark County: 19
Louisiana: 13
Macon: 60
Highland: 22
Knox County: 40
Hayden Miller: 104 yards rushing, TD, TD reception, and INT
Cory Moubry: 71 yards rushing, TD
Scotland County: 51
Harrisburg: 25
Van-Far: 14
Mark Twain: 35
7) North Callaway: 48
Bowling Green: 7
10) South Callaway: 63
Clopton-Elsberry: 6
(IHSAA)
Fairfield: 33
Fort Madison: 6
Keokuk: 14
Oskaloosa: 56
Central Lee: 28
Clarke: 0
Austin Gaylord: 2 rushing TD's
Jared Brisby: 15.5 tackles
**High School Softball**
(Class 1 District Championship)
Van-Far: 3
Clopton: 5
**College Soccer**
(WOMEN)
14) Quincy: 1
Southern Indiana: 0
(MEN)
Quincy: 1
Southern Indiana: 2
