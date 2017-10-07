Friday Sports Extra - October 6 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - October 6

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Central handed Brown County its first loss with a 28-8 win in Camp Point. Central handed Brown County its first loss with a 28-8 win in Camp Point.

**High School Football**

(IHSA)
Quincy High: 32
Moline: 35
Jirehl Brock: 3 TD's
Logan Ross: TD pass to Adante Crider
Avery Wilson: 27-yard FG
Blue Devils: (4-3, 3-1), snaps 10-game WB6 win streak

QND: 55
Macomb: 0
Brady Gilliland: 2 TD receptions
Jacob Werries: INT for TD
Raiders: (4-3)
Bombers: (1-6)

South Beloit:
4) West Hancock:
(Saturday, 2 p.m. in Hamilton)

4) Brown County: 8
Central: 28
Chayse Houston: 112 yards rushing, 2 TD's
Noah Strohkirch: rushing TD, 13 tackles
Panthers: (5-2)
Hornets: (6-1)

Unity-Payson: 40
JX Routt: 22
Taylor Klusmeyer: 94 yards rushing, 4 TD's (10-18, 169 yards passing)
Mustangs: (3-4)

Beardstown: 10
Triopia: 0

Pleasant Hill: 52
West Central: 12

Bushnell-WP: 49
Peoria Heights: 6

Rushville-Industry: 38
South Fulton: 14
Ethan Downs: 36 carries, 200 yards, 3 TD's
Brian Lafferty's first win as head coach

Illini West: 48
Havana: 7

Williamsville: 48
Pittsfield: 6


(MSHSAA)
Marshall: 10
Hannibal: 48
JaQuez McGruder: 112 yards rushing, 3 TD's
Gabe Worthington: 109 yards rushing, 2 TD's (also passing TD)
Lawson Rickey: TD reception
Pirates: (5-3)

1) Monroe City: 38
Centralia: 21
Panthers: (8-0)

Brookfield: 2
8) Palmyra: 28
Peyton Plunkett: 21 carries, 203 yards, TD
Jarom Alexander: 2 TD's
Gabe Goodwin: 10.5 tackles, 3.5 for loss
Panthers: (7-1)

South Shelby: 0
Clark County: 19

Louisiana: 13
Macon: 60

Highland: 22
Knox County: 40
Hayden Miller: 104 yards rushing, TD, TD reception, and INT
Cory Moubry: 71 yards rushing, TD

Scotland County: 51
Harrisburg: 25

Van-Far: 14
Mark Twain: 35

7) North Callaway: 48
Bowling Green: 7

10) South Callaway: 63
Clopton-Elsberry: 6

(IHSAA)
Fairfield: 33
Fort Madison: 6

Keokuk: 14
Oskaloosa: 56

Central Lee: 28
Clarke: 0
Austin Gaylord: 2 rushing TD's
Jared Brisby: 15.5 tackles


**High School Softball**

(Class 1 District Championship)
Van-Far: 3
Clopton: 5


**College Soccer**

(WOMEN)
14) Quincy: 1
Southern Indiana: 0

(MEN)
Quincy: 1
Southern Indiana: 2

