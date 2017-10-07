Mobile food pantry provides healthy options for families

Food insecurity is a big problem for families across the Tri-States, but in Quincy on Saturday, residents got a helping hand.

The Madonna House mobile food pantry took place at the Quincy Senior & Family Resource Center Saturday morning. Residents like Tabitha DeVerger were able to pick up produce free of charge.

"(It's) very helpful, and its nice that they went out of their way on a Saturday to help, so that people can get food." DeVerger said.

Madonna House Executive Director Joanne Dedert said the truckload of food from the Central Illinois Food bank in Springfield means a lot for residents.

"You see the faces just light up when they see this fresh produce." Dedert said. "It's wonderful, because again they cannot afford this on their income so it means a lot."

Dedert added that food insecurity is a growing problem in the surrounding communities.

"Unfortunately we do see more and more folks taking advantage of this, and the population continues to change." Dedert said. "You'll see seniors going through here, and we shouldn't have to make that choice of foods or meds. We see a lot of young families."

Families like DeVerger's are thankful that with the help of the community, they can have a family meal together.

"It's for the food pantry and it's to feed the community so that everyone can get food, and to eat." DeVerger said. "It means that the families won't go hungry around this time of winter."

Dedert said the next mobile food pantry will take place in the Spring of 2018.