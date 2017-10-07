Oktoberfest raises money for Rotary Club projects - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Oktoberfest raises money for Rotary Club projects

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

German culture was on display at Dick Brothers Brewery for the fifth annual Oktoberfest on Saturday.

The event at 9th and York featured German cuisine like bratwursts, and several beer options.

Event Co-Chairman Tracy Orne said that all proceeds from the event go to funding projects, which help the Quincy community.

"We provide blessings in a backpack, so that's nutritious food for students at Adams School on the weekends if they might not get that on the end of the school week." Orne said. "Literacy projects, the Klingner trail was supported by rotary, and career and technical scholarships."

Orne said the event raised $25,000 last year, and the club was hoping to surpass that this year.

