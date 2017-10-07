Macomb organizations donate to Great River Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Macomb organizations donate to Great River Honor Flight

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Check for $500 from Commander of VFW Post.
Check presented for more than $3,000 from golf event in July.
Team playing on the greens at the course.
Vets addressing the crowd.
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Macomb VFW Post 1921 and its Ladies Auxiliary chapter presented checks to Great River Honor Flight on Friday. 

Debbie John, President of the auxiliary chapter presented a check for $500 and Mike Fitch, Commander of the VFW Post presented one for $3,726 from their annual golf outing in July.

That check also included donations from the waitresses at the Post.

The next Great River Honor Flight is set for next Saturday, October 14. 

66 veterans from Pike County, Illinois will be going on the 45th mission.

To date, 1,418 local WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans have gone to DC for free thanks to donations like this one.

