Body found near train tracks in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Police is conducting a death investigation on North 5th Street in Quincy. 

Police said a resident was walking their dog down by the train tracks Saturday afternoon. 

Police said the resident saw a body on the ground about 100 yards west of the street and called 911.

Sgt. Adam Yates said the coroner’s office is working to determine a cause of death and QPD will continue their investigation.

Yates said no foul play is suspected. 

Police said the investigation may take a few days to complete. 

