Body found near train tracks in Quincy

Police investigating at the scene.

Quincy Police is conducting a death investigation on North 5th Street in Quincy.

Police said a resident was walking their dog down by the train tracks Saturday afternoon.

Police said the resident saw a body on the ground about 100 yards west of the street and called 911.

Sgt. Adam Yates said the coroner’s office is working to determine a cause of death and QPD will continue their investigation.

Yates said no foul play is suspected.

Police said the investigation may take a few days to complete.