Saturday's Area Scores-October 7

**College Football**



(NCAA FCS)

15) Western Illinois: 38

21) Northern Iowa: 29

Sean McGurie: 19-34 pass, 334yds, 3 TD

Jaelon Acklin: 7-158 rec, 2 TD

Leathernecks: (4-1, 1-1 MVFC)



(NCAA D-II)

William Jewell: 45

Quincy: 28

Dominique Bobo: 2 TD

Hawks: (3-3)



**High School Football**

South Beloit: 8

4) West Hancock: 46

Bryce Buckert: 3 pass TD

Titans: (7-0)



**High School Boys Soccer**



Normal West: 1

Quincy High: 5

Jaeden Smith: 2 Goals

Blue Devils (13-7)



**High School Softball**



(Class 2, District 6 Semifinal)

Trinity: 0

Bowling Green: 15

Harness: WP, no-hitter, 9 Ks

Gabie Deters: HR

*BG vs. Wright City @ 4:30pm in title game



(Class 3, District 8 Championship)

Mexico:

Hannibal:

*Game PPD to Monday at 6:00pm



(Class 1, District 11 Championship)

Canton:

Scotland County

*Game PPD to Monday @ 5:00pm



(Class 2, District 7 Championsip

Palmyra:

Highland:

*Game PPD to Monday @ 5:00pm



**High School Golf, Girls**



(IHSA Class 1A Williamsville Sectional



*Team Results

1) St. Thomas More

2) Charleston

3) Macomb

*Top three advance to state tournament



*Area Individuals Advancing to State

5th) Grace Frese (QND): 86

6th) Lauren Hawley (Pittsfield): 87



**High School Tennis, Girls**



(MSHSAA Class 1, District 4 @ Hannibal)



Encarnate Word def. Palmyra



(WB6 Tournament)

1) Alleman

2) Quincy High

3) Moline



*Singles

Olivia Clayton (QHS): 2nd Place



*Doubles

Natalia Fassano/Callie Nicholas (QHS): 3rd Place



**High School Volleyball**



(QHS Invite)



*Championship

Metamora: 0

Quincy High: 2

(25-21, 25-21)



Hertem: 0

Quincy High: 2

(25-20, 25-14)



Springfield SE: 0

Quincy High: 2





Ft. Zumwalt West: 1

Quincy High: 2



Metamora: 2

Hannibal: 0

(25-20, 25-21)



Cahokia: 0

Hannibal: 2

(25-13, 25-15)



Freeburg: 2

Hannibal: 1

(25-19, 20-25, 15-12)



Liberty: 0

Hannibal: 2

(25-13, 25-13)



PND: 0

Hannibal: 2

(25-23, 25-21)



(United Township Tournament)



*3rd Place

West Prairie: 2

Riverdale: 0

(25-16, 25-23)

Peyton Bowman: All-Tournament Team



Dee-Mack: 2

West Prairie: 0

(25-17, 25-12)



Richwoods: 0

West Priairie: 2

(25-23, 25-13)



United Township: 0

West Prairie: 2

(21-7, 21-15)



West Prairie: 2

Riverdale: 0

(21-16, 21-15)



(Monmouth-United Tournament)



*3rd Place Game

Southeastern: 0

Monmouth-United: 2

(21-13, 21-19)

Lauren Glick: 10 Kills



Illini Bluffs: 0

Southeastern: 2

(25-23, 21-19)

Hope Cheney: 7 Kills



Orion: 2

Southeastern: 1

(8-21, 21-18, 15-8)

Glick: 14 Kills, 12 Digs



Southeastern: 2

West Central: 1

(21-15, 17-21, 15-9)

Glick: 13 Kills



Southeastern: 2

Farmington: 1

(16-21, 21-18,15-14)

Abbey Owne: 23 Assists



Illini West: 1

Canton: 2

(23-21, 23-25, 15-10)



Illini West: 1

Monmouth United: 2

(21-16, 15-21, 15-9)

Duffy: 24 Digs



Illini West: 0

Park: 2

(21-18, 21-13)



ROWVA: 0

Illini West: 2

(21-7, 21-9)



Illini West:2

Farmington: 1

(12-21, 21-14, 15-8)

McDowell: 8 Kills



(Durant Tournament)

Grinnell: 0

Ft. Madison: 2

(21-10, 21-6)



Davenport West: 1

Ft. Madison: 2

(10-21, 21-18, 15-13)



Ft. Madison: 2

Durant: 0

(21-8, 21-15)



Maquoketa: 0

Ft. Madison: 2

(21-13, 21-2)



(Mt. Pleasant Tournament)



Central Lee: 2

Pekin: 1

(25-18, 1-25, 15-7)



Central Lee: 0

Holy Trinity: 2

(26-24, 25-15)



Central Lee: 2

BND: 1

(25-15, 17-25, 15-10)



Mt. Pleasant: 0

Central Lee: 2

(25-21, 25-15)















