Saturday's Area Scores-October 7

**College Football**
(NCAA FCS)
15) Western Illinois: 38
21) Northern Iowa: 29
Sean McGurie: 19-34 pass, 334yds, 3 TD
Jaelon Acklin: 7-158 rec, 2 TD
Leathernecks: (4-1, 1-1 MVFC)
(NCAA D-II)
William Jewell: 45
Quincy: 28
Dominique Bobo: 2 TD
Hawks: (3-3)
**High School Football**
South Beloit: 8
4) West Hancock: 46
Bryce Buckert: 3 pass TD
Titans: (7-0)
**High School Boys Soccer**
Normal West: 1
Quincy High: 5
Jaeden Smith: 2 Goals
Blue Devils (13-7)
**High School Softball**
(Class 2, District 6 Semifinal)
Trinity: 0
Bowling Green: 15
Harness: WP, no-hitter, 9 Ks
Gabie Deters: HR
*BG vs. Wright City @ 4:30pm in title game
(Class 3, District 8 Championship)
Mexico:
Hannibal:
*Game PPD to Monday at 6:00pm
(Class 1, District 11 Championship)
Canton:
Scotland County
*Game PPD to Monday @ 5:00pm
(Class 2, District 7 Championsip
Palmyra:
Highland:
*Game PPD to Monday @ 5:00pm
**High School Golf, Girls**
(IHSA Class 1A Williamsville Sectional
*Team Results
1) St. Thomas More
2) Charleston
3) Macomb
*Top three advance to state tournament
*Area Individuals Advancing to State
5th) Grace Frese (QND): 86
6th) Lauren Hawley (Pittsfield): 87
**High School Tennis, Girls**
(MSHSAA Class 1, District 4 @ Hannibal)
Encarnate Word def. Palmyra
(WB6 Tournament)
1) Alleman
2) Quincy High
3) Moline
*Singles
Olivia Clayton (QHS): 2nd Place
*Doubles
Natalia Fassano/Callie Nicholas (QHS): 3rd Place
**High School Volleyball**
(QHS Invite)
*Championship
Metamora: 0
Quincy High: 2
(25-21, 25-21)
Hertem: 0
Quincy High: 2
(25-20, 25-14)
Springfield SE: 0
Quincy High: 2
Ft. Zumwalt West: 1
Quincy High: 2
Metamora: 2
Hannibal: 0
(25-20, 25-21)
Cahokia: 0
Hannibal: 2
(25-13, 25-15)
Freeburg: 2
Hannibal: 1
(25-19, 20-25, 15-12)
Liberty: 0
Hannibal: 2
(25-13, 25-13)
PND: 0
Hannibal: 2
(25-23, 25-21)
(United Township Tournament)
*3rd Place
West Prairie: 2
Riverdale: 0
(25-16, 25-23)
Peyton Bowman: All-Tournament Team
Dee-Mack: 2
West Prairie: 0
(25-17, 25-12)
Richwoods: 0
West Priairie: 2
(25-23, 25-13)
United Township: 0
West Prairie: 2
(21-7, 21-15)
West Prairie: 2
Riverdale: 0
(21-16, 21-15)
(Monmouth-United Tournament)
*3rd Place Game
Southeastern: 0
Monmouth-United: 2
(21-13, 21-19)
Lauren Glick: 10 Kills
Illini Bluffs: 0
Southeastern: 2
(25-23, 21-19)
Hope Cheney: 7 Kills
Orion: 2
Southeastern: 1
(8-21, 21-18, 15-8)
Glick: 14 Kills, 12 Digs
Southeastern: 2
West Central: 1
(21-15, 17-21, 15-9)
Glick: 13 Kills
Southeastern: 2
Farmington: 1
(16-21, 21-18,15-14)
Abbey Owne: 23 Assists
Illini West: 1
Canton: 2
(23-21, 23-25, 15-10)
Illini West: 1
Monmouth United: 2
(21-16, 15-21, 15-9)
Duffy: 24 Digs
Illini West: 0
Park: 2
(21-18, 21-13)
ROWVA: 0
Illini West: 2
(21-7, 21-9)
Illini West:2
Farmington: 1
(12-21, 21-14, 15-8)
McDowell: 8 Kills
(Durant Tournament)
Grinnell: 0
Ft. Madison: 2
(21-10, 21-6)
Davenport West: 1
Ft. Madison: 2
(10-21, 21-18, 15-13)
Ft. Madison: 2
Durant: 0
(21-8, 21-15)
Maquoketa: 0
Ft. Madison: 2
(21-13, 21-2)
(Mt. Pleasant Tournament)
Central Lee: 2
Pekin: 1
(25-18, 1-25, 15-7)
Central Lee: 0
Holy Trinity: 2
(26-24, 25-15)
Central Lee: 2
BND: 1
(25-15, 17-25, 15-10)
Mt. Pleasant: 0
Central Lee: 2
(25-21, 25-15)