Vote Now! Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 7

Emily Box (Holy Trinity) – In a battle of state ranked teams, Box led the Lady Crusaders to a big 4-set win over New London with 31 kills.

Krystal Burgtorf (QHS) – She led the team to a Class 2A Regional title by taking medalist honors with a 74 on Wednesday.

Parker Campbell (QHS) – Led the Blue Devils to a regional title by leading all players with a 1-over 72 on Tuesday.

Alana Comstock (Palmyra) – The Lady Panther started her week with a walk-off RBI triple (and was WP) to beat Hannibal in 9 innings. She followed that up by striking out the side in the 7th inning to seal a 3-2 district semifinal win over Clark County.

Ethan Downs (Rushville-Industry) – The Rockets and head coach Brian Lafferty got their first win as Downs piled up 200 yards on 36 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Chayce Houston (Central) – 112 yards rushing and two touchdowns in big win over Brown County

Taylor Klusmeyer (Unity) – The QB helped the Mustangs snap a four-game losing skid with 94 rushing yards and four TDs. He was also 10 of 18 passing for a 169 yards.

Alex McCulla (QND) – An impressive 2-under 70 was good enough for medalist honors as the Raiders won the team regional title as well.

Peyton Plunkett (Palmyra) – The Panthers setup a CCC showdown with Monroe City this week by taking care of Brookfield. Plunkett led the way with 203 yards rushing on 21 carries and a touchdown.