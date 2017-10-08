National fire prevention week kick-off event

The demonstration showed side-by-side what a room with, and a room without sprinkles would look like

What the room without any protection looked like after the fire

A Quincy Firetruck in the Quincy Mall parking lot for the event

It is National Fire Prevention week and local firefighters kicked-off the week with a family friendly event.

Kids had a fun filled day learning about fire safety, giving families a chance to talk about the importance of knowing what to do in case of a fire.

"Getting in there an learning stuff with smoke," parent Joe Wade said. "Getting to see all of the trucks, they've enjoyed that. It's been fun for them."

The Quincy Fire Department kicked-off fire prevention week Sunday. Kids toured fire trucks and got a lesson on fire safety.

"We take them through the fire safety house," Quincy Firefighter Jerry Smith said. "We obviously have that fire safety message of checking smoke detectors, two ways out of the house, have a fire escape plan and a meeting place outside."

One of the goals was to show the difference between a fire sprinkler protected house and an unprotected house.

"We want to stress how quickly now a days fire can actually spread," Smith added. "Every 30 seconds it can double in size. So you can see how quickly that fire can grow and how deadly it can become in such a short period of time."

And this year, firefighters are stressing to families to close the doors to each room in your house before going to bed.

"It keeps out the heat and keeps out the smoke, and obviously the toxic gases," Smith said. "Usually the person is overcome by toxic gases that are in the smoke and it keeps all of that out."

Sprinklers or not, families said this was an important reminder to sit down and have a plan.

"We make sure everybody has some type of plan in case something does happen," Wade added.

The Quincy Fire Department will visit all 3rd and 5th graders in schools around the city this month to teach fire safety.