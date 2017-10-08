Old Tyme Round Barn hosts last event of the year

The Lewis Round Barn had it's last event of the year Sunday at the Adams county fair grounds.

The Old Tyme Association held it's Fall Harvest event where visitors could see how farmers harvested before new equipment came along.

Kids were able to paint pumpkins, watch a pumpkin carver and even churn their own butter.

Organizer Christina Frericks said it's a great way to show kids the history of farm harvesting.

"We do this every year and people really enjoy coming," Frericks said. "They are kinda of amazed at what people used to use, the tools, and how far it's actually come. It shows kids today what it used to be and how much work actually went into the things that are so easy today."

The Museum will open again next May.

