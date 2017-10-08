Harpole Lodge announces expansion, new vision for Pike County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Harpole Lodge announces expansion, new vision for Pike County

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
A rendering of what a new cabin will look like A rendering of what a new cabin will look like
The floor plan of the new cabins The floor plan of the new cabins
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Harpole's Heartland Lodge in Pike County, Illinois has announced the development of four new cabins.

Owner of the lodge, Gary Harpole, said the four cabins will add an estimated 2,200 new tourists to Pike County and the surrounding area. Visitors will be encouraged to shop at local restaurants, grocery stores and other shops in the county.

Harpole said each cabin will have it's own theme and reservations can be made. Harpole said more jobs will be added at the Lodge, along with additional revenue to the county from added tourism. Harpole estimates over $1 million dollars will be added to the local economy through these cabins.

The cabins are expected to be completed by Spring of 2018.

WGEM will have more video and information Monday on WGEM News at Five and Six. 

