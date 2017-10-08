Harpole Lodge announces expansion, new vision for Pike County

A rendering of what a cabin will look like

Harpole's Heartland Lodge in Pike County, Illinois has announced the development of four new cabins.

Owner of the lodge, Gary Harpole, said the four cabins will add an estimated 2,200 new tourists to Pike County and the surrounding area. Visitors will be encouraged to shop at local restaurants, grocery stores and other shops in the county.

Harpole said each cabin will have it's own theme and reservations can be made. Harpole said more jobs will be added at the Lodge, along with additional revenue to the county from added tourism. Harpole estimates over $1 million dollars will be added to the local economy through these cabins.

The cabins are expected to be completed by Spring of 2018.

