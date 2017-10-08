Growing His Game: Brock still impresses every day

"Every time I watch him play in practice or a game, he does something that amazes you."



That is how Quincy High head football coach Rick Little chooses to describe his star junior running back Jirehl Brock, and for good reason.



Whether he is breaking off long touchdown runs or delivering bone shattering hits that land him on ESPN's Sports Center, Brock continues to turn heads, even those of his own teammates.

"He is almost un-human, I feel like, at times," said senior lineman Daniel Fross.



"It's almost like, I can't believe this kid goes to my high school sometimes. Man, Jirehl is a special player, a special player," says senior linebacker Masen Blakemore.



Already with a couple of 200-yard rushing games and enough highlight reel material to make any college coach's jaw drop the four-star recruit tries to keep a level head about all the hype.



"I kind of try not to worry about it too much," says Brock. "We still have a whole season, and hopefully a long season, ahead of us."



But to his teammates, the Jirehl Brock Show never fails to disappoint win, lose, or draw.



"It's kind of rewarding to us because we get to block for him each and every Friday night," said Fross.



"To see him do all that it's just pretty special to watch and be a part of."



What impresses Brock's coaches the most, however, is just how much the junior has progressed after breaking on to the scene as an unstoppable sophomore last season.



"His work ethic and his attention to detail are things the area has seen and the state has seen," said Little.



Statistically, let him fall where he may but I think he is a better football player this year than he even was a year ago.



For Brock, though, it all comes back to the team he plays for rather than his personal achievements.



"I'm trying to help my team grow as much as we can and I think that has just brought it all together."



Despite an injury that sidelined Brock early in the season the junior has come back with a vengeance while finding the end zone 14 times in his last four games while the Blue Devils have gone (3-1) in that stretch.



