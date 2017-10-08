66 veterans will participate in final Honor Flight of 2017

Oktoberfest is known for it's beer and bratwurst. Saturday, it returns to Quincy.More >>
Local social service agencies could face cuts if congress gets their way.More >>
The city of Kahoka has continued its efforts to eliminate eyesores from its neighborhoods.More >>
Click here to find tickets to fly SkyWest in and out of Quincy. Related stories: "SkyWest awarded Quincy EAS contract" "Mixed opinions on possible new airline at Quincy Regional Airport"More >>
Officials broke ground this afternoon on the future Adams County Jail site in Quincy. In addition to the jail, the new 32-point-5-million dollar facility will house the sheriff's office and Quincy Police Department. Officials said this is a much-needed upgrades and space. Chief Brain Copley said the law enforcement will be back under one roof.More >>
Fish, turtles, and crawdads - oh my. That was the name of the event at Quincy Public Library today. The nature conservation department brought in fish, turtles, and crawdads for children to see and learn about.More >>
Dozens of local veterans will take part in the fifth and final Great River Honor Flight mission of 2017.More >>
October is breast cancer awareness month and doctors are stressing the importance of prevention.More >>
A La Belle, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Knox County, according to the crash report.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent - a move aimed at bringing in more money to outbid HBO, Amazon and other rivals for addictive shows such as "Stranger Things."More >>
