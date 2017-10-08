Keokuk city administrator wins state award for work in office - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk city administrator wins state award for work in office

Posted:
Aaron Burnett Aaron Burnett
Award for Best City Manager in the state. Award for Best City Manager in the state.
Burnett's name on the award. Burnett's name on the award.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A city leader in Lee County was recognized by the state of Iowa this month. 

Keokuk City Administrator Aaron Burnett was named manager of the year from the Iowa City/County Management Association at a banquet in Davenport. 

The association said a city council member nominated him for the award. 

In a release, officials said he has spearheaded a large effort to demolish vacant and dilapidated buildings, while securing new development projects and also assisting in securing more than $2-million dollars in grants and refinanced existing debt saving to more than a million dollars. 

"I think it means we have good things going on here in Southeast Iowa," Burnett said. "Obviously we all face difficulties but we are working hard to change those and like you said, It's just a big honor to have an organization that does so much for the state, single me out." 

He said his goals for the end of the year are to continue to build Main Street back up and develop quality housing and neighborhoods for residents in the city. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.