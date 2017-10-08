Keokuk city administrator wins state award for work in office

A city leader in Lee County was recognized by the state of Iowa this month.

Keokuk City Administrator Aaron Burnett was named manager of the year from the Iowa City/County Management Association at a banquet in Davenport.

The association said a city council member nominated him for the award.

In a release, officials said he has spearheaded a large effort to demolish vacant and dilapidated buildings, while securing new development projects and also assisting in securing more than $2-million dollars in grants and refinanced existing debt saving to more than a million dollars.

"I think it means we have good things going on here in Southeast Iowa," Burnett said. "Obviously we all face difficulties but we are working hard to change those and like you said, It's just a big honor to have an organization that does so much for the state, single me out."

He said his goals for the end of the year are to continue to build Main Street back up and develop quality housing and neighborhoods for residents in the city.