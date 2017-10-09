Local woman arrested after crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

GOLDEN, Ill. (WGEM) -

Authorities said a Clayton, Illinois, woman was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges following a crash late Sunday night.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that the crash happened on Prairie Mills Road at West 3rd Street in Golden at 10:56 p.m.

The release stated when deputies arrived at the crash site, they found a Kia Optima in a small ditch. It stated the car went off the left side of the road and struck a utlility box.

Authorities reported through an investigation, deputies found that the driver, Brittany A Lundberg, left the vehicle and was located at a nearby residence.

Lundberg, 27, was arrested for DUI, no valid driver's license and failure to reduce speed.

Below is the approximate location of the crash:

