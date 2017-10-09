City-wide cleanup scheduled in Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

City-wide cleanup scheduled in Hannibal

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal residents will get a chance to get rid of unwanted junk with a city-wide cleanup later this month.

In a news release, the Department of Public Works stated the cleanup will be located on South Main Street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It stated the lineup will start on Bluff Street, off Highway 79.

Public works reported you must be through the intersection of Fulton and Main by 3 p.m. or you will be turned away.

Public works listed the following requirements:

  • Hannibal residents only. You must have a valid ID stating you are a Hannibal resident to proceed.
  • No Commercial Haulers will be allowed to proceed.
  • N electronics (TV’s/Computers)
  • No yard wastes
  • No liquids (oil, fuel, paint, etc.) Paint will be accepted only if it has been solidified by kitty litter or sawdust. 
  • Tires and Appliances will be accepted. Tires will be $3 per tire. No farm equipment/tractor trailer/over-sized tires will be accepted. Tires must be free of rims.

If you have any questions, call public works at 573-221-0111 ext. 216.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.