City-wide cleanup scheduled in Hannibal

Hannibal residents will get a chance to get rid of unwanted junk with a city-wide cleanup later this month.

In a news release, the Department of Public Works stated the cleanup will be located on South Main Street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It stated the lineup will start on Bluff Street, off Highway 79.

Public works reported you must be through the intersection of Fulton and Main by 3 p.m. or you will be turned away.

Public works listed the following requirements:

Hannibal residents only. You must have a valid ID stating you are a Hannibal resident to proceed.

No Commercial Haulers will be allowed to proceed.

N electronics (TV’s/Computers)

No yard wastes

No liquids (oil, fuel, paint, etc.) Paint will be accepted only if it has been solidified by kitty litter or sawdust.

Tires and Appliances will be accepted. Tires will be $3 per tire. No farm equipment/tractor trailer/over-sized tires will be accepted. Tires must be free of rims.

If you have any questions, call public works at 573-221-0111 ext. 216.