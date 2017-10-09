Harpole's Heartland Lodge expands, promises more money into economy

Tourism in Pike County, Illinois is getting another boost. This time from a local business deciding to expand.

Gary Harpole, the owner of Harpole's Heartland Lodge, said four new cabins will help meet the high demand, which will bring more money to the area.

Rick Kesler has been coming to Harpole's Heartland Lodge from the Kansas City area for several years.

"I've done business meetings here, I've brought my family here and this is with my wife and kids and we've had a great time," Kesler said.

With four new cabins now being built, Harpole said they will be able to hold more than 2,000 extra tourists a year, while being able to keep up with growing demand.

"We have grown and we are almost sold out every weekend," Harpole added. "We've had the demand and we've been turning away people. We needed something different than what we have. A lot of guest have been wanting a private cabin to themselves. So we think they are going to go over really well."

Kaye Iftner with the Pike County Chamber of Commerce said more tourists in the county means more money for towns like Pittsfield.

"Those folks tend to get out and explore," Iftner said. "They love to come to town. They eat at our restaurants. They visit our antique shops and other shopping venues. They buy gas."

Harpole estimates the new cabins will make a big difference.

It will pump in another million dollars into our economy, which will help those businesses, those restaurants, and those stores as well," Harpole said. "People are going to be encouraged to buy their meals in the county or in the area, maybe in a grocery store or stopping at a restaurant somewhere as well. We are actually going to encourage and promote the local community as a destination for vacations and weekend getaways."

Tourists like Kesler are excited to comeback and see what the cabins have to offer.

"I'll be very exited to see what they turn out as," Kelser said.

Harpole said the cabins should be ready by spring and they are taking reservations.

Below is a look at the plans: