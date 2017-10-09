Crash stops Quincy traffic

A crash in Quincy caused traffic to stop in all directions Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on N. 24th near Weiss Lane.

Both vehicles appeared to have heavy damage. One of the vehicles was hauling fertilizer that spilled onto the road during the accident.

The Adams County Sheriffs Office said the fertilizer was non-hazardous.

It was unclear if there were any injuries.