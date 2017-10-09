Safe Halloween party in Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

This Halloween, the Hannibal Police Department has a plan to give kids a safe environment to enjoy the holiday.

The police department is hosting their 37th annual Hannibal Halloween Party in the Admiral Coontz Armory. Officers said they've been preparing for this party since this summer. They will have games, candy, costume contests for all ages, and prizes. 

"It's just a safer alternative than door-to-door, which sometimes could be dangerous," said Cpl. Joel Combs. "It's just a safer place for them to enjoy Halloween. Plenty of police department presence down there."

The party starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. on Halloween, which is on a Tuesday this year. The event is free.

