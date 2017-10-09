The owners said you won't be disappointed.

Viva Italia is opened 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There's a new Italian restaurant in Hannibal.

Viva Italia, at 211 Munger Lane, held its grand opening on Monday, even though they've been open for about three weeks now.

The owners said this is a family business and you can expect to be greeted by one of the family members as you walk in. They said you won't be disappointed by the authentic Italian food.

"It means a lot to our family. We've worked very hard," said Antoni Eliza from Viva Italia. "We come from Italy. This is our grandparent's recipe and it's in our blood. Cooking and bringing the best to the community. They deserve the most."

Viva Italia is opened 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a lunch special Monday through Friday.