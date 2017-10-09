Pittsfield airport shuts down during busy time of year

Big upgrades are coming to the airport in Pittsfield, Illinois, but airport officials said some out-of-town hunters may not like it.

Airport manager John Guthrie said crews will begin resurfacing the runway and ramp this week. A federal loan is paying for 90 percent of the $540,000 project. But this means they'll have to shut down the airport in the middle of hunting season, which is one of the busiest times of the year.

"It's a little inconvenient," Guthrie said. "It wasn't my pick on the time of year to do it, but we had no choice. It takes so long to do these projects to run it through the state and federal machinery. When they're ready to go, then we go."

Gurthrie said the city's bill for the project will be around $25,000 and the airport should be back open in three weeks.