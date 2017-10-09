Historic church in Keokuk will be demolished

Officials worry about bricks falling from the roof and structure.

Roof and walls collapsing in the church on council member video.

A historic church in Keokuk is finally coming down.

Mayor Tom Marion said after months of back and forth between council and the community, the city is putting their foot down and will tear down the building on 4th and High Street.

Video shot by a council member showed the wall and roof damage inside the church. The video was presented to the council at last Thursday's meeting.

Marion said with winter a few months away, the safety hazard must come down.

"Holes in the roof, it's all rotting, their is no flooring. Things are going away from the wood that is holding the brick wall up. There are serious gaps there and we saw the video and said there is just no way to save this."

A bid for the project has to be approved first.

The mayor said the project will cost $175,000.

He said crews will do this as soon as possible.