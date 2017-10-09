New ambulance service selected for McDonough County

A worker closing the doors on one of the MDH ambulances. MDH will soon hand over ambulance duties to another company.

McDonough District Hospital has found a company to provide ambulance service to the county, and it could mean more help is available when you call 911.

The Board of Directors announced Monday via press release that Lifeguard will take over ambulance service in 90 days.

As part of that, Lifeguard will add another ambulance for half of the day, and a quick response vehicle.

The hospital says this will save the county $100,000 a year.