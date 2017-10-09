Quincy School Board and federation members prepare for meeting

It's nearing the end of the first quarter of the school year for Quincy Public Schools and still no contract in place.

Quincy School Board members met at the Board of Education office Monday. While nothing was discussed in open session, board members met behind doors preparing for the next meeting with a federal mediator.

Quincy Federation members didn't get to hear how the school board plans to approach the next contract negotiation meeting with a mediator, but Co-President Jen Drew says they do have one thing to discuss.

"We did receive a proposal from the school board via e-mail since we've been unable to meet with the mediator present," Drew said.

While originally seeking a multi-year deal, Drew says the union is now open to other ideas. They're more focused on getting back what was left off the last deal.

"It is solely on benefits and salary which are tied together," Drew explained.

Superintendent Roy Webb wouldn't go into what the board discussed, but says members are unified.

"They're always on the same page," Webb said. "So that's not a problem, we just need to find an agreement with the QFT."

Webb says having a state budget this year helps the situation, but says a lot is still being figured out with the state funding formula.

"There's more money towards education, but until that formula's figured through we're not expecting to get that amount until December," Webb added.

Union members want a deal done before then. The two sides meet with the federal mediator on October 16, two days later, the union meets together.

"We could have an offer to vote on at that time or we could be voting on how we are going to proceed," Drew added.

Administrators think reaching a multi-year deal is still the end goal.

"They can get their life ready to go for three years out," Webb explained. "It would be very good to have a three year deal."

Union representatives expect the meeting to determine how far the two sides can move things forward, but both sides didn't sound optimistic a deal would be reached at the meeting.

